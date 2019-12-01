Dorothy Mae Jones Jackson, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae Jones Jackson, 78, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Dorothy was born January 14, 1941 to the late Harry Jones and Emily Nicholson in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Dorothy was a member of Eastern Star, VFW Post 315, The American Legion, a faithful member of Freedom Methodist Church and mother to the “Jackson 5.”

Dorothy enjoyed crafting, spending time with her friends, hosting weekly game night and generally being in charge.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Gerald Jackson, whom she married on March 4, 1961; her sons, Gerald (Karen) Jackson of Bloomfield, New York, Robert Jackson of Foster, Rhode Island, Richard (Amy) Jackson of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, Erick (Genevieve) Jackson of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Shawn (Jaime) Jackson of Garrettsville, Ohio; her brothers, David Jones of Volant, Pennsylvania, William Jones of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Donald (Rose) Jones of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Betty Jo (Thomas) Jones of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Joyce (James) Jones of New Castle, Pennsylvania; eight grandsons and one granddaughter, Emily.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Jones and James Jones and sisters-in-law Judy (David) Jones and Betty (William) Jones.

Visitation will be held at Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, PA 16112, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9 p.m. and again on the day of her service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.