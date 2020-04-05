Donna Jean Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Pugh, 84, passed away and is now at peace early morning Saturday, April 4, 2020 in the company of her daughter, Robin Popio.

Donna was born December 3, 1935 in Youngstown. Donna was a lifelong homemaker, the matriarch of her proud family who will love her dearly, forever.

She is preceded in death by her loving, kind and honorable husband of 53 years, Keith Pugh ,Sr., her rock. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Mary Spin and William Hash; her four brothers, Merrell, Bill, Robert and Marvin Hash.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Anthony) Popio of Petersburg; her son, Keith Pugh, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; her brother-in-law, Darrell (Sharon) Pugh; her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; her five grandchildren, Kevin Keith Popio, Derek Keith Pugh, Jessica Popio, Abbey (Eddie) Dawes and Zander Keith Pugh as well as her great-grandchildren, Brandon Keith and Brianna Holt and Scarlet, Paisley and Jett Dawes.

Donna was a bold, outspoken, prideful woman who leaves a loving, generous and compassionate family as her legacy.

At Donna and the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name directly to AMVETS 305 Elm Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

A private family service will be held once the aftermath of this pandemic subsides.

Arrangements are being handled by the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.