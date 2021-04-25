Donald W. Fox, Enon Valley, PA

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald W Fox of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 with his family by his side. Don was 98 years old.

Don was born in Hillsville, Pennsylvania on May 28, 1922, son of the late William R. and Lulu Robinson Fox.

Don graduated from Mt. Jackson High in 1940 and earned his bachelor’s degree from Westminster College in 1944. During college, Don enlisted in the Navy to serve in WWII. He was a lieutenant serving in the South Pacific aboard the USS Dauphin troop carrier. Don was an operator of landing craft that deployed combat troops at Okinawa and he also landed troops during VJ Day in Tokyo. During his enlistment Don’s Mother Lulu accepted his diploma from Westminster as he was serving overseas.

After WWII, Don married his first wife, Anne Boliver, on May 11, 1944. Don was co-owner of Fox Dairy with his brother Paul. Don was always active in local and state politics. He served 18 years as a Pennsylvania State Representative and served on the Pennsylvania State board of Education from 1976 – 1987. He was a farmer at heart and after the dairy closed, he raised miniature horses. Don was on the Board of Directors for the American Miniature Horse Association for 4 years.

After Anne Boliver died November 3, 1995. Don met and married the former Anna McMillin Byers on Valentine’s Day 1998. Together they saw the world, traveling to all continents except Antarctica.

Don was a life member of Westfield Presbyterian Church having served as Elder, Deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was also a lifetime member of Westfield Grange. Don was a published author and has several titles to his name. He was an Honorable Rotarian having recently been honored with 70 years of service by the Bessemer Rotary.

Don is survived by his wife, Anna, at home; son, John (Bonnie) Fox of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; his stepdaughter, Lee Ann (Richard) Martin of Enon Valley and stepson, Edward (Carol) Byers also of Enon Valley. Don’s only grandchild is Dr. Kelli Fox of Columbus, Ohio. His stepgrandchildren are Sara (Jake) Frederick, James George Byers and Daniel (Kayla) Byers, all from Enon Valley. There are also five great-grandchildren to mourn his passing.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Anne; daughter, Margaret Anne and brothers, Paul and Lyle Fox.

Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Westfield Presbyterian Church.

Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the church.

Services will be by Dr. David Clark with graveside committal to follow at the Westfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers family requests donation to the Westfield Church Foundation of Hope building fund.

The final care of Donald W Fox has been entrusted to Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home of Bessemer.

