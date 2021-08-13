Donald H. Palmer, Enon Valley, Pennsylvania

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald H. Palmer, 72 of Enon Valley died on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Donald was born on January 14, 1949, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, son of the late Donald G. and Dorothy (Huff) Palmer.

He was a truck driver for several companies over the years and enjoyed spending time in his garage visiting with family and friends. He and his family were very active with the Lawrence County 4-H.

Don is survived by his wife, Dawn (Harman) Palmer whom he married on April 17, 1971, his four children, Scott (Cindy) Palmer, Curt (Rebecca) Palmer, Ryan (Jennifer) Palmer, Sr., Micahlee (Jeffrey) Davis, his grandchildren, Caitlin, Savannah, Ryan Jr., Elyzabeth, Bryce, Ian and a step-grandchild, Kylee and one step great-grandchild, Enzo.

In addition to his parents, his sister, Jonie Dottle, preceded him in death.

Monetary donations can be made to the Lawrence County 4-H.

There are no calling hours or services planned at this time.

Arrangements are by the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 15, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.