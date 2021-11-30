Donald C. Pannute, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald C. Pannute passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Avalon Place after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

He was born on May 15, 1942, in New Castle, the youngest son of the late Joseph and Lucy (Zarilla) Pannutti.

Don worked as a millwright for Essroc Cement in Bessemer for 35 years. He retired in 2007.

Don appreciated nature, especially when working with his honey bees. He began his hobby at the age of ten. He also enjoyed doing projects and improvements in and around the house. In the 1980s he and Chickie became self-taught bricklayers. Working side by side, they “bricked” the house, garage and workshop. There was nothing he could not fix or make in his garage. The things that made him the happiest were having everyone home in the “Nest” and being surrounded by beloved family pets.

Don was a member of Holy Spirit Parish in New Castle. A man with a strong faith in God, he loved to share the teachings of the Bible with family and friends and read it every day.

Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Evelyn “Chickie” (Hulina) Pannute; his daughter, Lucy Pannute; his sister, Dorothy Miller; a sister-in-law, Susan Pannutti; his good friend, Larry Herbolich and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his three brothers, James, Albert and Joseph; three sisters, Mary Jane, Florence (Toots) and Josephine (Pip) and an infant brother.

Honoring Dons wishes, there are no calling hours or services planned.

Arrangements are by the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.