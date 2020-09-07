Dolores Marchand Hosler, Shenango Township, PA

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Marchand Hosler, 93, of Shenango township, gently transitioned from this earthly life to her next great adventure on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

She was born on October 9, 1926, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Charles S. Marchand, Jr. and Sylvia Stickle Marchand who proceeded her in death.

Dee had a full and exciting life. She had a real love for the old west and its heroes and villains. As a teenager, she became friends with Frank Dalton who rode with Quantrills Raiders and corresponded with him until his death in 1951.

After graduating high school, Dolores fulfilled one of her lifelong dreams. In June, 1944, she went to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. J. Edgar Hoover spoke to her every morning as he came into the office.

While in the FBI, she received firearms training and qualified as a Rifleman 2nd class. She was also given flying lessons. She was never at liberty to tell us what she did with her training and qualifications, but – Dolores was awarded the Federal Bureau of Investigation Certificate of Honorable War Service for her contributions to our country during wartime.

After she left the FBl, Dolores returned to New Castle and accepted a position with the Pennsylvania Bell Telephone Company.

She married Paul Burton Hosler on March 31, 1948. Paul and Dee had many fun and exciting experiences as they shared their journey through life together.

Dody enjoyed country music, dancing, traveling, family outings and cookies!

She was a member of the Castle Clowns and participated in many parades and other activities with the group.

She had a deep love for all children and felt that there was no greater accomplishment in life than making a difference in the life of a child.

Dee loved being outdoors and would often be seen on her lawn tractor happily mowing the grass around the home that Paul and she built and lived in for almost 70 years.

Dolores was preceded in death by Paul on January 3, 2018; also by her sisters, Ida and Gladys Marchand and brothers, Clyde and John (Jackie) Marchand.

She leaves behind many adoring nephews and nieces; several cousins; her dear friends and wonderful neighbors and the caring staff at Avalon Place.

Because of COVID-19 there will be no visitation or services at this time. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

