Dolores Book, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Book enjoyed three years at Windsor Estates in

New Middletown. She recently transferred to Parkside Health Care in Columbiana where she passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Dolores was born September 1, 1929 in Wampum, Pennsylvania. The daughter of the late Joseph and Sara Bessell Beatrice.

Upon completion of high school, she worked as a bookkeeper for Axes Market in New Castle. In January 1952, she married the love of her life, Wayne L. Book. They raised four children in the home they built in Carbon, Pennsylvania. Her husband, Wayne, passed away in March 1997.

Dolores was a member of Edinburg and Hillsville Methodist Church. After the churches closed, she joined Bethel Friends Church in Poland. She was a member of Mahoning Township Senior Citizens.

Dolores enjoyed baking, crocheting, playing pool, cards, bingo and watching NASCAR.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

She leaves behind three daughters, Crystal (Ed) Romack

of Poland, Jill Hough of Canfield, Jody (Rocky) Sandora of

Columbus; a son, Wayne G. Book of Carbon; five grandsons, Jason and Ben Romack, Eric and Shawn

Hough, Rocky Sandora, Jr. and six great-grandchildren.

Her siblings preceded Dolores in death, sisters, Betty

Gwin, Dorothy Stembal; brother, Joe Beatrice.

Due to the recent spikes with COVID-19, the family will

not hold visitation or a service at this time. We hope to hold a Memorial Service at a later date. Great appreciation for the love and care Mom has received from Windsor Estates, and Parkside Health Care.

Arrangements by Terry Cunningham of Bessemer, Pennsylvania.