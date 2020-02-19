Dennis B. Massey, Sr., Enon Valley, PA

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis B. Massey, Sr. 86 of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania passed away at his residence on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with family by his side.

Dennis was born in Upland, Pennsylvania, Delaware County on July 7, 1933 a son of the late Bertram Crossly and Lillian Francis Mooney Massey.

After graduating from high school, Dennis joined the National Guard of Illinois from 1950-1952. He went to serve his country in the Army during the Korean War. From 1952 thru 1955 he was stationed at Fort Sheridan, Illinois with a six month stay in Germany. He was a transportation specialist at Fort Eustis, Virginia in 1953 and was honorably discharged on February 17, 1955.

After his service, Dennis married his wife, the former Carol Dorrington on April 24, 1956.

Dennis retired from General Motors Lordstown where he worked 30 years as a material handler. He was also a self employed carpenter.

Dennis had throughout his life belonged to several groups such as a 15 year member with the Springfield Township Fire & Rescue Department and New Middletown Fire Department. In 1997 he was a Chairman of New Middletown’s planning commission and zoning board of appeal. He was also a Boy Scout Pack Leader from 1965 to 1968 and from 2003-2005 was on the Board of Directors of Riverwoods Plantation.

Dennis was a quiz team leader for the Free Methodist Church; assisted with the American Cancer Society relay for life in 2005 and from 2010 to 2020 a co-coordinator for the American Red Cross Blood Drive. He also loved to travel, do puzzles, woodworking, stamp and coin collecting.

He is survived by his wife, Carol at home; son, Dennis B Massey, Jr. (Lori) of East Palestine, Ohio; Denise Lynn MacDougall (Terry) of Sheffield Village, Ohio and Curtis Neal Massey (Tracy) of Campbell, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; son, Clifton Brian Massey; sister, Nancy Egleston and brother, James Massey.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 21 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Freedom Methodist Church, 9900 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown, Ohio and again on Saturday, February 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Services for Dennis will begin on Saturday, February 22 at 12:15 p.m., at the church, with Pastor Chris Schimel, Pastor Hal Haire and Pastor Drew Mountcastle officiating.

Dennis will be laid to rest in the Green Haven memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 20, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.