Denise A. Pagliaro, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Denise A. Pagliaro lost her battle with cancer and passed away at 5:51 p.m. on Thursday March 12, 2020 at the Heritage Valley Hospital under Good Samaritan Hospice Care. She was 62 years young.

Denise was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on January 7, 1958 the Daughter of August and the late Mary Ann McIntyre Anderson.

A graduate of Mohawk High class of 76, Denise had worked as a technician for several Ophthalmologists.

Denise lived life to the fullest, traveling with her companion Russell via motorcycle all over the country. Feeling the freedom it brings, her love of cooking and preparing meals to take to her Dad, and Family time. Those moments of shared times that they had.

Besides her partner Russell Kennedy, Denise leaves behind her daughter Andrea (Dan) Hopper of Mount Jackson, Son Vincent (Ashley) Pagliaro of Union, Grandson Garret Pagliaro of Union, Father August Anderson, Sister Jackie Lynn Anderson and Brother David Anderson all of Bessemer.

Denise lost her Mom last year.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Terry a Cunningham Funeral Home at 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, Pennsylvania. following the visitation a service for Denise will be held at the Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Marquis officiating.

Denise will be laid to rest in the St. Anthony cemetery in Bessemer.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 16, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.