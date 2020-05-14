Deborah Burnette Stevenson, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Burnette Stevenson, 65 of Petersburg, Ohio passed away May 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman, Ohio.

Deborah was born on August 24, 1954 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Walter and Mabel Glover Burnette and one of 14 children.

Deborah entered into the workforce as a high school graduate and her career entailed managing restaurants locally and in Florida.

She married Robert B. Stevenson on July 24, 1995. Deborah attended St John Lutheran for most of her life.

Deborah enjoyed garage sales, flea markets and basically treasure hunting but, her family, especially her grandchildren gave her life purpose.

She is survived by her husband Robert, children: Dennis (Marie) Leipply of Petersburg, Jeremy (Jessica) Leipply of Austintown and Gari Lynn Leipply (Tyrone Hyshaw) of Petersburg. She has nine grandchildren, sisters, Rhonda (Wayne) Leipply, Linda (Lee) Barrett, Lisa Burnette, Sarah (Steve) Lowrey and Patty (Ron) Smith, Brothers, Danny (Donna) Burnette, Rick (Judy) Burnette, Timmy Burnette and Eugene ( Joanne) Burnette.

Deborah was preceded in death by parents, brothers David and Randy and Sister Claudette.

Memorial service will be held out at the outdoor Pavilion at St. John Lutheran Church on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. With Pastor Erin Burns officiating

Those attending are reminded that social distancing is still advised and if you feel you have health issues we ask that you decline attending. Safe practices will be required.

Family arrangements are being assisted by the Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home of Bessemer, Pennsylvania.