EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dean Cracraft, 92, passed away at his Edinburg home on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Dean was born on January 28, 1930, in North Beaver Township, the son of the late Jedd and Emma (Lago) Cracraft.

He was a 1948 graduate of Bessemer High School and served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

He was a Journeyman Carpenter by trade as well as a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Poland, Ohio.

Dean enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening, along with woodworking.



Dean is survived by his children, Larry (Cynthia) Cracraft, Deanna (Ernest) Silvers, Gerald Cracraft, Rebecca (Stephen) Luthern and Phillip Cracraft, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Michalak) Cracraft, whom he married on February 26, 1955, she died on November 18, 2013; two brothers, Donald and Kenneth and a sister, Norma Jean (Schrecengost).



Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Poland, Ohio, followed by a service at Noon, also at the church.

Burial will be in Lake Park Cemetery.



In place of flowers, donations can be made to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and the Salvation Army.



Arrangements are by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

