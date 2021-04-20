David James Curry, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David James Curry, 58 of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver, Pennsylvania,.

David was born in Salem, Ohio on January 31, 1963, son of James B. Curry and Myrna Kissinger Curry.

He was a graduate of the 1981 class at Springfield Local High.

He had worked in the maintenance department for the SNPJ Borough and campsite. Davis was blessed with having a job that loved. SNPJ was more than just work. He was happiest socializing and visiting with all the residents, local and seasonal and they became his extended family. There, he found comfort and peace.

David is survived by his father, James (Shirley) Curry of New Middletown; sisters, Ann Ratliff of Columbus, Ohio and Karen (Joe) Sackin of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; nephew, Jo-Jo Sackin of Bessemer and nieces Jessica (Ryan) Piccirillo of Edinurg, Pennsylvania and Siarra Sackin of Florida

David was preceded in death by his mother.

No formal services are planned at this time and local arrangements have been entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

