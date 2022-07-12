ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Corey James Pitts, age 30 of Enon Valley, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home.

Corey was born on July 18, 1991, in Biloxi, Mississippi, son of Thomas, Jr. and Tammy E. (Burns) Pitts.

He was a 2009 graduate of Mohawk High School and also graduated from Rosedale Technical School

Corey worked as a diesel mechanic/truck driver.

Corey loved playing sports: baseball, softball, golf and football, he enjoyed fishing, archery and kayaking, along with riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed watching and participating in truck pulls.

Corey is survived by his parents, Tom and Tammy Pitts, in Wampum; his daughter, Addyson Nicole Pitts; his maternal grandparents, Emmett (Bud) and Janice Burns in New Castle; his aunts and uncles, Renee and Eric Rough in New Castle, Bryan Pitts in New Castle and Todd Pitts in Salem, Ohio.

Corey was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tom and Sheila Pitts and his great-grandparents, John and Betty Pitts, Mildred and Gil Wallace, Bill and Edna (Schlemmer) and Mike and Dolly Burns.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to: Addy Pitts, c/o Shenango China Area Federal Credit Union, 2656 Ellwood Road #1, New Castle, PA 16101.

Online condolences can be given at keystonefuneralservices.com.

