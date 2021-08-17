Clyde E. “Andy” Williams, Enon Valley, PA

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clyde E. “Andy” Williams, 93, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Andy was born on April 18, 1928, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, son of the late Clyde and Catherine (Matthews) Williams.

Andy was a 1946 graduate of Connellsville High School and attended Penn State University.

He sharecropped as a young man; he worked for five small farm dairies including McCurley’s. He later worked for the Culligan Company.

He was a member at Westfield Presbyterian Church in New Castle where he served as a Trustee and belonged to the Men’s Breakfast Club.

He enjoyed traveling to Arizona, visiting with his son’s, their wives and grandchildren. He loved ice cream, ice cold Coca-Cola and was a big Penguin fan.

Andy is survived by his five sons, Paul Williams, (Anita) of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Dave Williams, (Joyce) of Dunbar, West Virginia, Dan Williams, (Sharon) of Clermont, Florida, Richard Williams, (Beverly) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and John Williams, (Kathy) of Butler, Pennsylvania and 14 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Jean (Benson) Williams, whom he married in 1950, she died on August 19, 2012.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street, in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Westfield Presbyterian Church.

