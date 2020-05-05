Clark C. King, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clark C. King of Boardman, Ohio passed away the evening of Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Beeghly Oaks Nursing Center, he was 69.

Clark was born in Boardman on August 18, 1950 the son of the late Glenn and Dorothy McCormick King.

He graduated high school then enlisted in the Air Force and faithfully served his country.

Clark was a certified HVAC technician and had been employed in the maintenance department of YSU.

He was baptized Methodist.

He married the former Donna Colick on September 23, 1978, she survives.

To Clark, family was everything, he loved each and every one of them equally. He also found pleasure in boating and his custom cars.

Besides his wife Donna, Clark leaves behind his sons, Michael King (Dana) of Campbell, Ohio and Matthew King of Nevada and grandchildren, Taylor King and Courtney King both of Campbell, Ohio and Maddie King of Nevada.

Clark was preceded in death by his parents.

Family is honoring Clark’s wishes by having no formal services and arrangements have been entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home of Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

