Charlotte Jane Stiffler, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Jane Stiffler, 79, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her residence.

Charlotte was born in Alliance, Ohio on January 9, 1941 daughter to the late Frank C. and Edith V. Benson Navarra.

Charlotte attended and graduated from both, New Castle High, Class of 1958 and The Jameson School of Nursing, class of 1961.

She married her husband, James P. Stiffler, on August 19, 1961, he survives.

Charlotte and her husband enjoyed living at the Slippery Rock Campgrounds and resided ten months of the year there for the last 18 years.

Family was the love of Charlotte’s life and she will be missed dearly.

In addition to her husband, Charlotte leaves behind her son, James P. Stiffler, Jr. and his wife, Jeanette; daughter, Amy Lynn Hopper and her husband, David; grandchildren, Juli Ann Stiffler, Jill Kaitlyn Stiffler, Joel Kade Stiffler, Logan James Hopper, Keigan David Hopper and Mason Robert Hopper; great-grandchildren are Brennan and Brooklyn St. John; brother–in-law, Jerry and Kay Stiffler and many nieces and nephews.

Family has requested no formal services for Charlotte and sympathy cards are to be sent to the family home @ 4233 Meadow View Blvd., New Castle, PA 16105.

In lieu of flowers family requests donations be sent to the Dementia Society of America in Memory of Charlotte Jane Stiffler.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home of Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 24, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.