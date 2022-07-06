PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. Foster, 92, died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home in Petersburg.

Charles was born in East Palestine on April 20, 1930, son of the late Robert and Gladys (Coblsntz) Foster.

He was a farmer his entire life.



Charles is survived by his children, Cindy (Fred) Mayorga in Canfield, Linda Titler in Smithville, Ohio, Charlie (Kathy) Foster in Petersburg, David (Melissa) Foster in New Middletown and Pat Taylor in Youngstown; a brother, Loren Foster in Malvern, Ohio; two sisters, Rosetta Haffey and Ina Gallaher; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.





In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou (Main) Foster, whom he married on August 19, 1950; she died on October 25, 2016.



A private service and burial were held at Petersburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.