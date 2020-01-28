Charles H. “Charlie” Eichenlaub, IV, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With deepest sorrow we announce that Charles H. “Charlie” Eichenlaub, IV, age 34, was called home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Texas.

Charlie was born on January 12, 1986, in Youngstown, Ohio to Charles H. “Chip” Eichenlaub, III and Diane Kerr Duda.

Survived by his parents and stepfather Mark Duda of Albuquerque New Mexico; his son, Mason of Trafford Pennsylvania, his sisters Samantha Eichenlaub of Odessa Texas; Katherine Eichenlaub of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; step-sister Kayla Scanlon of Louisville, Kentucky; maternal grandmother, Nancy Kerr of Youngstown Ohio; his girlfriend Daniella Beseril of Odessa, Texas; his nephew Damein and his niece Ariana of Odessa, Texas and beloved aunts and uncles and several cousins.

Charlie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Donald and Martha Eichenlaub, his maternal grandfather Richard Kerr Sr. and his uncle, Richard Kerr Jr.

Charlie graduated from Bradford School of Business and was employed at E & A Welding & Oilfield Service, Odessa Texas.

Charlie loved spending time with his family, especially his son, Mason and his many friends. He loved the outdoors, the winter snow fall, fishing, taking care of animals, and of course, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Charlie was blessed with an artistic ability and could draw anything

Charlie had a good and kind heart that impacted those who knew him. He left us all and our hearts will never be the same. He will be missed every day.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Mt. Jackson Presbyterian Church, New Castle Pennsylvania. His burial will be private. Those who choose to give a gift of honor, can make contributions in his name to the Humane Society of Odessa, Texas or the Lawrence County Humane Society of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are handled by Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home, Bessemer Pennsylvania.