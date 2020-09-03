“Cathi” Delores C. Lansdowne, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – “Cathi’ Delores C. Lansdowne 64 of New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at the home of her sister on Monday, August 31, 2020

At her request no services will be held.

Born on January 29, 1956, Cathi loved spending time with her family and friends. She infected everyone she met with happiness and brought joy to every person she came in contact with!

“Flowers won’t bloom as beautiful with such a free spirited person”

She leaves behind a son, Gary Lansdowne, Jr. and a daughter, Crystal Pumphrey. She was a grandmother to seven granddaughters, seven grandsons and a great-grandmother to two.

She is survived by three sisters and two brothers and preceded in death by her mother, father, two sisters and four brothers.

Arrangements are under the care of the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

