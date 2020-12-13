Catherine Irene Knepp, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – ,Catherine Irene Knepp loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went to her eternal home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday December 11, 2020 after a short illness.

Born in Clearfield Pennsylvania on February 20, 1935 to David Burton Williams and Catherine Phyllis (Hitchings) William.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Leroy Knepp; her parents and seven siblings, Maurice, Burton, Glenn, Tracy Williams, Betty Lansbury, Judy Lumadue and Jane Leppard.

She is survived by her sons, Robert L Knepp, Jr. (Lorraine) of Fredonia, Pennsylvania and Randy D. Knepp (Robin) of Edinburg, Pennsylvania and Tracy N. Knepp (Rose) of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and daughter, Sheri Knepp of New Castle, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Glenn Knepp (Dusty) of New Castle, Pennsylvania; Kathy Knepp (Jeremy) of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Chelsea Foster (Ben) of Neshanock, Pennsylvania, Jared Knepp of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, Deena (Latronica) Thomas, Kara (Tabor) Paskel of Duncan, North Carolina, Brandon Latronica of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Glenn Knepp, Jr. and Reigna Foster.

In her younger days Catherine loved the outdoors, working in her gardens with her beloved husband Bob. She also loved working with her dear friend Lois and Seth Byler on their farm and at the produce stands. Later she devoted 20 years to caring for those with intellectual and mental health disabilities as a residential worker at Human Services Center of New Castle.

She was a long time member of Victory Christian Center Church where she volunteered many hours in the children’s ministry.

Upon retirement she spent her time pampering and spoiling many of her animal companions including her many cats and horses. She enjoyed family get togethers at her home and at the homes of her son’s.

Catherine had a deep and meaningful relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Through her many health crises she clung to this strong faith to carry her through. She was a faithful example to her family and all who knew her.

Catherine will be lovingly remembered by family as a doting mom. She will forever be loved and missed by all who knew and cared for this sweet, loving and giving woman.

No services will be held at this time due to the limitations stemming from the pandemic. When it is safe to gather together again the family will plan a celebration of Catherine’s life where friends and family can share their love and memories.

Arrangements are being handled by the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.