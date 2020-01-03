Cassandra Louise Walters, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cassandra Louise Walters “Cassi” passed away in the early hours of January 2, 2020 after a long battle with health issues.

She was 56. Cassi was born in Salem Ohio on February 27, 1963 the daughter of the late Jack and Nola Doran Adams.

She graduated from Crestview High and went on to acquire her Managing Cosmetology and Instructors License and was owner of Prime Cuts Salon. Following her salon career, Cassi then managed the Sunoco station on the Turnpike for 4 ½ years. But being a mom and homemaker was her greatest joy.

Cassi was a past member of the Centenary United Methodist Church, The Eagles and Mahoning Sportsman’s Club.

She is survived by her husband Larry Allen Walters Jr. and daughter April Marie Walters and grand-daughter Alise Norton, all of Petersburg, Ohio. A half brother Geoffrey Hunt of Hesperia California and a niece Lesli Marie Bennett.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home at 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, Pennsylvania. A moment of sharing will occur at 8:00 p.m. Cassi will be laid to rest in the Crest haven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to Either Hospice House of North Lima Ohio or Masternick Memorial in New Middletown