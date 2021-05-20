Brian P. Madrid, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brian P. Madrid, 31 of New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away at his residence on May 17, 2021.

Brian was born In Enterprise Alabama on May 17, 1990 the son of Alan and Michelle Madrid.

Brian was a Vo-Tech class of 2008 graduate and worked as an equipment operator for local paving companies.

He married the former Caitlyn Glasgow and she survives.

Brian enjoyed cruising on his motorcycle, family get togethers, hanging out with friends, video games and drawing and sketching.

He leaves behind Caitlyn, children Tessa Glasgow Madrid and Brian L. Madrid parents Alan and Michelle Madrid, sister Sydney Madrid and Brother Alan Madrid II all of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandfathers Paul Madrid and Jerry Murberger and his uncles Calvin Murberger and Brian Madrid

Memorial for Brian is scheduled for Saturday May 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home at 203 Oak St. Bessemer, Pa.

In Lieu of gifts and flowers, donations to the family to aid in deferring the final expenses for Brian.

