Bina R. Wiscott-Powers-Juillerat, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bina R. Wiscott-Powers-Juillerat, 98, of New Middletown, Ohio, passed away quietly at the Masternick Memorial Care Center in New Middletown, Ohio on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Bina was born in Youngstown on December 8, 1921 daughter to the late George and Prudence Doyle Wiscott.

Bina was raised in the Catholic faith.

She was a high school graduate.

She was the wife of the late Oliver Juillerat. She remarried Charles Powers and he also preceded her in death.

Bina had worked as nurse but in later years settled into the position of homemaker, wife and mother.

Bina was past president of the Army-Navy Auxiliary post 279, a member of the Steel Valley Harmonica club and the Sweet Adeline’s Ohio Harmony club.

She is survived by her son, Joseph (Nancy) from Poland Ohio; daughter-in-law, Sandy Juillerat of Ossian, Indiana; grandchildren, Joshua Juillerat of Hubbard, Ohio, Kevin Juillerat of Poland, Ohio, Lori (Richard) Vandall, Jennifer ( Douglas) White, Joshua (Faith) Juillerat and Jason (Jennifer) Juillerat, all of Fort Wayne, Indiana; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews

Bina was preceded in death by parents; husbands; sisters, Prudence Matola and Phoebe Wiscott and her brothers, George, William, John Quinn, Paul Raymond, Phillip and Peter.

Bina had requested no services but to be directly buried next to her late husband, Oliver Juillerat, in the Bessemer Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

