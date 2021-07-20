Barbara H. Strealy, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara H. Strealy, 68 of Ellwood City, passed away at her home on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Barbara was born on May 11, 1953, the daughter of the late Roy and Mildred (Glass) Hodge.

She graduated from Mohawk High School and later from Geneva College, becoming a Social Worker.

Barbara worked as a Social Worker for Office on Aging and later as an Events Coordinator at various nursing homes in the area.

She enjoyed being at home doing her crafts and watching all of her favorite sports teams in Pittsburgh.

She was a member of the New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church



Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert Strealy, whom she married on February 14, 2001, her son, JR (Hannah) Isabella of Newport News, Virginia; her Stepson, Robbie (Tina) Strealy of New Castle; a daughter in law, Melanie (George) Wyrick of Gulf Port, Mississippi and her grandchildren, Kaitlyn & Natalie Strealy; and Dianna & Jonathan Isabella.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Hodge.



Visitation will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021, 10:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a funeral ceremony at 11:00 am at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

Burial will take place in the Graceland Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her church and City Rescue Mission

The family would like to thank the nurses from Allegheny Health Care at Home – Hospice, for their care and support given to Barb.