Alma L. “Teenie” Hiler, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alma L. “Teenie” Hiler, 60 of Bessemer, Pennsylvania passed away at the UPMC Jameson hospital on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Alma was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on July 18, 1959 the daughter of the late Paul L Sr. and Betty Henney Hake.

She was the wife of Dennis J. Hiler, Sr. whom she married on September 29, 2000.

Alma enjoyed motorcycle rides with Dennis, caring for her dogs Zoey, Bear and Stormy, gardening and flowers and her love for her family.

She is survived by her husband Dennis and his children; Chris Hiler, Dennis Jr (Kimberly) Hiler, Joanna Hiler, James (Amber Warren) Hiler all of Kittanning, Pennsylvania and Jared Hiler of New Castle. Her children are Lisa (DeAndre) Johnson of New Castle, April Siciliano also of New castle and Maria Brown of Bessemer. Also survived by, 13 grandchildren, a great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Alma was preceded in death by her parents, brother’s Paul “Butch” and William Hake and sister’s Jane Zingaro and Shirl Graziani.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday February 16, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home at 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

