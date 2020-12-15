Allen R. “George” Arent, Enon Valley, PA

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Allen R, “George” Arent of Enon Valley passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his home. He was 84

He was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania on November 3, 1936, son of Gustave and Mary Sydlik Arent.

He graduated from North Beaver Township High and Western PA district Carpenters Apprenticeship and Youngstown University with a BA and BS.

George served his country as a veteran in the Army

George married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth A Bell, on August 16, 1958 together they where members of the Bethel E.P. Church and George served as Sunday school teacher Trustee and Elder

He was 62-year member and past president of the local carpenters union. And had retired from JC Penney construction services.

His Love of farming is an understatement enjoying God’s earth and watching the animals and birds and all God’s creations.

He leaves behind wife of 62 years, Elizabeth; his daughter, Mary (Frank) Gillespie and son, Scott (Maria) Arent, all of Enon Valley; nephew, Robert (Susan) Arent of New Castle, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Jessica Duffy of New York; four stepgrandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; sister, Janice (Ronald) Byers of Dade City, Florida and brother, Ronald Arent of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Arent

Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until a scheduled 11:00 a.m. service time on Friday, December 18, at the Bethel EP Church’s temporary location on West Poland Avenue, Bessemer, Pennsylvania. A service will be conducted under the Direction of Rev. Dodds and a committal will follow at the Bethel Cemetery

In lieu of gifts and flowers donations to the Bethel EP Church Building Fund in George’s Memory.

Arrangements handled by Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.

