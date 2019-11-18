Algernon B. Rager, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Algernon B. (Al) Rager of Petersburg, Ohio passed away the evening of Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Care Center in Boardman, Ohio, he was 81.

Al was born on April 16, 1938 in Petersburg, Ohio, son of the late Algernon M. and Hazel I. Beight Rager.

Al was a graduate of Springfield High, class of “56.”

He was a veteran of the Marine Corps, having served his country honorably.

He was the loving husband to the former Margaret Kay McPheeters whom he married on October 14, 1961 and sadly, she passed this year.

Al was a truck driver by profession and had, after the war, worked for Herriott Trucking, Schneider Trucking and drove for the Schwebel Company where he also served as safety coordinator up until his retirement.

Al was a member of the Teamsters and the 3 Million Mile Club.

After retirement, Al was a driving instructor for the Kingston Driving School and held a special needs certification to teach.

He honorably served as a Mason and was affiliated with the East Palestine Lodge.

He was a faithful servant to his church, St. John Lutheran in Petersburg, where he served in several capacities.

Al enjoyed classic cars, bowling and tinkering as the family handyman but his family was his greatest joy.

He leaves behind his children, Rochelle (Shelly) (Thomas) Dilworth of Petersburg, Ohio and A. Scott (Christine) Rager of Shaker Heights, Ohio; sister, L. Sue Davison of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Olivia Orolin of Petersburg, Elias Rager and Kalen Rager, both of Shaker Heights and step-grandchildren, Ryan Dilworth and Lauren Dilworth of East Palestine.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kay and brother, Gene.

Visitation will be held at the St. John Lutheran Church in Petersburg, Ohio from 2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

A 5:00 p.m. service will follow visitation under the direction of Pastor Burns and will conclude with a Masonic service.

Burial will be private on Wednesday morning, November 20 at the Petersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may go to St. John Lutheran Church’s current fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.