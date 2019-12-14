Albert Lee Williams, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Lee Williams age 66 of Bessemer, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Albert was born in New Castle on May 7 1953 and was the son of the late Walten and Mary Williams.

Albert was recognized as an athlete when he participated and won a medal in the long jump at the Special Olympics held at Pitt stadium

Albert attended the Lark workshop for a few years then was a laborer at Airway Industries

Albert enjoyed attending Mohawk High School sporting events with his brothers and also assisted running the first down chains at the home football games, he also enjoyed visiting his favorite restaurant, Hoss’s in Grove City and traveling to Moraine State park and McConnell Mills and the newly opened Keystone Safari with his brother Randy who survives him.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Stanley and Richard, Sister Delores Hammond and Niece Christina Hammond.

A Memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, December 17 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church at 10857 Main Street New Middletown, Ohio 44442 with Pastor Erin Burns officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.