Alan C. Cyrus, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan C. Cyrus of New Middletown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly of complications following surgery. He was 57.

Alan was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 19, 1963 son to the late Harold “Bud” and Marian Paden Cyrus.

Alan was a graduate of Springfield Local High School and was a member on the 1980 State runner-up baseball team. Alan graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor degree in business administration.

Alan had been a dispatcher for RJ Trucking and Falcon transport before that.

He married Miss Cynthia J. Heaver on August 24, 1996 and together they raised twin daughters.

Alan loved farming, hunting and sports.

He was a member of the Springdale Hunting Club and a lifelong fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and more recent Pitt Panthers fan due to his daughters choices for college. He was very supportive in his daughter’s athletic accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy and daughters, Caitlyn and Courtney Cyrus, all of New Middletown, Ohio and his sister, Donna Rice of Hinckley, Ohio.

Alan was preceded in his passing by his parents, Bud and Marian; brother, Scott Cyrus and brother-in-law, Lee Rice.

Due to the Covid restrictions, services are private and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.

In lieu of memorials and gifts, family request, donations to the Springfield Local Athletic Boosters Club.

Alan’s care has been entrusted to Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home of Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.