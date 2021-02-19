Agnes Ida Searfoss, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes Ida Searfoss, 91, former lifelong Bessemer, Pennsylvania resident died February 18, 2021 at the Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Agnes was born on June 4, 1929 in Bessemer to the late Ludwig and Anna Skuta.

She graduated in 1947 from the Bessemer High School.

Agnes was also a lifelong member of the St. Anthony Church now known as the Holy Spirit Parish. She loved to listen to Polka music and in her earlier years would love to attend polka dances. She also loved to sew and sewed many of her own clothes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Stanley and Felix Skuta and an infant sister Victoria.

Agnes is survived by her daughter Elaine and son-in-law William Kielar of Edinburg, Pennsylvania. Also surviving her is her son Clark and daughter-in-law Judy Searfoss of Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Allison (Nate) Scherer of New Castle, Pennsylvania. Christopher (Michelle) Kielar of New Castle, Stephanie (David) day of Struthers, Ohio, Clark Searfoss of Bessemer and Cody Searfoss also of Bessemer.

Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Paige, Karli, Emma Householder, Jack Claire, Alina Kielar and Tanner and Lola Day and Natalie Searfoss.

The family is most appreciative of the above and beyond excellent care she relieved from the staff at the Haven Convalescent Home.

Family will receive well wisher from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday February 23, 2021at the Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home on Oak St. in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

A Blessing service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Deacon John Carran officiating. Agnes will be laid to rest in The St. Anthony Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.