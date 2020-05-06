Terri A. Blake, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terri A. Blake, age 64, lifelong area resident, passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 13, 1956 in Warren, the daughter of Robert and Lula (Cheeks) Butler.

Terri graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and Kent State University.

She worked for the Trumbull County Clerk of Courts for twenty-two years.

A member of Trinity Baptist Church, she enjoyed video games, gardening, and history, especially the Underground Railroad.

Precious memories of Terri live on with two sisters, Daisy Butler-Haynes of Howland and Lisa Butler-Prince of Warren; three brothers: Robert of Las Vegas, Ronald of Warren and Donald Butler of Warren; a nephew whom she raised, James “Jalil” Butler; a host of other nieces, nephews and their families and her many, many friends who adored her.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Reuben E. Blake; her parents; one brother, James Butler; and her four-legged companion, Winston.

Because of the current pandemic, services and visitation are private. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the Hope Center and to her church family from Trinity Baptist Church for their unfailing love and support during the difficult times of Terri’s illness.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.