Terrell Maine McAbee, Jr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terrell Maine McAbee, Jr., 36, of 10 Arms Boulevard, Niles, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12:40 a.m. at St. Joseph Health Center, following complications from a short illness.

He was born July 30, 1983 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Terrell M. McAbee, Sr. and Yolanda Jackson, residing in the area for six years, coming from New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Mr. McAbee was employed with Five Guys Restaurant for three years as a chef. He was also the chef for the Fire Bird, Olive Garden and IHOP restaurants.

He graduated in 2001 from Lincoln Park High School and in 2015 from Serve Safe in Food Handling.

He enjoyed music, art and was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Joelle Siobhan Daniels McAbee of Niles; one son, Armani McAbee of Warren; three daughters, Miss Yolani McAbee and Miss Nailah McAbee, both of Warren and Miss Lakiria Fields of Gary Indiana; father, Terrell M. McAbee, Sr. of Chicago, Illinois; mother, Ms. Yolanda Jackson of Chicago, Illinois; one sister, Ms. Rickema Davis of Chicago, Illinois; grandmother, Ms. Velma Jackson of Chicago, Illinois and a host of relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Whole Truth Ministries in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Cards and condolences can be sent to his wife at 10 Arms Blvd, Apt. 2, Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.