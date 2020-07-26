Teresa M. Brown, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa M. (Wickens) Brown, formerly of the Sharon-Hermitage area, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown, Pennsylvania.

Born May 30, 1921 in Rochester, New York, she was the daughter of the late Jessie M. and Margaret J. (Jones) Wickens.

She married H. Edwin Brown on October 10, 1942 and they spent 65 joyous years together until his passing on April 28, 2008.

Teresa worked as a receptionist for Dr. C. Beall D.D.S. and Dr. Richards D.D.S. for over 20 years.

She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, its Couples Class and Eastern Star #168, Farrell Chapter.

Teresa is survived by two daughters, Lorna L. Ausband of Houston, Texas and Peggy L. (Larry) Dickson of Meadville, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Melissa Lucas, Dylan (Jenn) Lucas, Bernie (Corrie) Dickson, Chad (Amanda) Dickson and Sara (Dan) O’Brien; ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joel Edwin Brown; a son-in-law, Jerry Ausband; two sisters; one brother.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 . State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. from the funeral home with the Reverend Rick Stauffer of Covenant Presbyterian Church officiating.

Burial will follow in America’s Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Crawford County Care Center and Kindred Hospice for the excellent care that they gave to Teresa, while she was a resident.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Memory Garden at Crawford County Care Center, 20881 State Highway 198, Saegertown, PA. 16433-6159

