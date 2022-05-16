CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Ann Bettinger, 58, of Campbell, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 after battling a long illness.

Teresa was born on July 1st, 1963 at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware to the late Joseph and Cecelia (Chapman) Merlo.

Teresa was a Warranty Administrator for Hill International in Ohio and a former member of The Elkridge, Maryland Volunteer Fire Department.

Although Teresa was born in Delaware, her family moved to Maryland where she grew up and graduated from Laurel High School in Laurel, Maryland in 1981.

Teresa was a movie buff, an avid reader, a wolf enthusiast, a Disney fanatic, as well as an animal lover, especially to her cats and her dog, Bear. She was a very loving, caring, courageous and strong woman who was very loved and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Teresa is preceded in death by her husband, David Bettinger, the love of her life; her paternal grandparents, John and Anna Kenney; maternal grandparents, Bernard and Helen Brooks and sons-in-aw, Jarrett Gregory and Anthony Kewer.

Teresa is survived by her twin daughters, Anne Gregory and Shannon Kewer (Anthony Gregory), both of Delaware; stepdaughters, Kendra Schmitz (Kevin) of Iowa, Theresa Schroeder (Dave) of Maryland and Shelly Abell (Chris) of Maryland; siblings, Robert Payton, Jr. (Connie) of Delaware, William Payton of Florida, Carol Harmon (John) of New York, Debra DeVincent of Delaware and Cassie Merlo-Scruggs (Ernie) of Delaware; sister-in-law, Karen Bettinger Marshall of Maryland; grandchildren, Cecelia Kewer, Anthony Kewer II, Jackson Gregory, Aaron Gregory and Abigail Gregory; stepgrandchildren, Carter Schmitz, Austin Schmitz, Tyler Schmitz, Nicholas Schroeder and Kathryn Schroeder; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and an uncle. She is also survived by her best friend, Michelle Nicholson and by her dog, Bear.

Friends and family can gather at Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 Front Street, Milford, DE 19963 for visitation on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. for services. Pastor Nicole Kessler will be officiating the service on Saturday, May 21, at 12 Noon.

Teresa will be cremated and her ashes along with her husband, David, will be buried together at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Teresa’s name to the nearest animal shelter.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com.