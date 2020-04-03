Tella J. Yoder, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tella J. Yoder, 79, a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center following a brief illness.

Tella was born May 13, 1940 in East Liverpool, Ohio, daughter of the late Denver and Mary Penny Southall.

She worked as a homemaker, enjoyed bingo, crocheting, crafting, going to church, spending time with friends and family and drawing. Tella loved watching westerns and was a big John Wayne fan. She volunteered with the Girls Scouts of America for a number of years.

She is survived by two sons, Dale Clemmer of East Palestine and Robert Clemmer of Lebanon, Ohio; a daughter, Pam (Guy) Gianetti of Girard; three brothers, Dana, Richard and John Southall; three sisters, Lottie Royer, Martha Steele and Bonnie Bowersock; aunt, Patty Penny; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Tella was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, David Eli Yoder in 2010; a son, David Clemmer; a sister, Mary Rogers, the same day and two other siblings, Belinda McGath and Bucky Southall.

All services will be private at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.