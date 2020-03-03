Ted C. Ford, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ted C. Ford, 89, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at Northview Estates in Ellwood City on Monday, March 2.

He was the son of the late Raymond and Ina Dunham Ford and was born on February 7, 1931 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife, of 12 years, Hazel Beltz Ford, of Ellwood City; son, Ronald Ford of North Beaver Towmship, Pennsylvania; sister, Janine Nichol and her husband, John, of Colorado; stepchildren, Brenda Peffer and her husband, Vic, of Zelienople, Pennsylvania, Sharon Swortwood of Ellwood City and Pamela MacMurdo and her husband, Duke, of Zelienople, Pennsylvania; four stepgrandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was married to Hazel Beltz Ford and attended Christ Presbyterian Church in Ellwood City.

Ted was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving proudly from 1949-1953, during the Korean War and spent 17 months in Korea. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with five Bronze Campaign Stars.



He was retired from Ellwood City Forge with 32 years of service.

He was also an avid golfer with a 7-handicap and was proud to have three hole in ones. Ted was also an avid hunter. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Jean Meiter Ford; one brother, William Ford and a sister, Carol Rozanski.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with full military honors to be rendered by the Veteran’s Honor Guard at 6:00 p.m. at the Turner Funeral Home, 500 6th Street, Ellwood City, PA. A Memorial Service will follow, at 7:00 p.m., with Reverend Todd Custer, officiating.

Inurnment will be in Wurtemburg Cemetery in Wayne Township, Pennsylvania at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to St. Jude, at stjude.org or the charity of your choice, in Ted’s name.

You may sign his guestbook, or send condolences at: www.turnerfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Ted C. Ford please visit our Sympathy Store.