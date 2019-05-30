Ted Adamski Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ted Adamski, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019, with family by his side.

Ted was born August 20, 1956, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Coetta Faye Colette Adamski and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1975 graduate of Chaney High School and worked for 45 years for General Extrusions, most recently as a CNC operator.

Mr. Adamski was of the Catholic faith.

He had a passion for working on and restoring cars and he loved attending car shows with his son and their 1978 Chevy Camaro RS. He also enjoyed going to Quaker State Raceway and seeing the band Redline perform at various venues.

Ted leaves his son, Michael Adamski of Boardman; a brother, John Adamski of Canfield; his former wife, Colleen Adamski of Warren and a niece, Meredith Adamski.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the funeral home and interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

