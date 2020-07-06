Taryn Telene Simmons, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Taryn Telene Simmons will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

Ms. Simmons departed this life Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Niles, Ohio.

Taryn was was born on October 21, 1994 a daughter of Robinette Jones in Youngstown, Ohio. Taryn was raised by her grandparents, Carl T Walker and Barbara Finely Walker.

Taryn and her family moved to Cincinnati Ohio in 2001 where she attended CCPA and then The School of Performing Arts where her focus was vocal and dance. She also attended Western Hills Academy High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Taryn was a math genius. She was a honor roll student her whole academic career. She was such a smart and intelligent young lady that when she was in the 4th grade she mentored 6th graders in math. Taryn loved to sing, dance and absolutely loved fashion! Taryn won multiple talent shows as well.

She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Braylen T. Finley of Cincinnati, Ohio; her daughter, Alana Marie Culler; her mother, Robinette T. Jones; her sister, Parris St. Thomas; her brother, Dwaylen St. Thomas; close family members, Cheyenne Bradley and Joseph Jackson; her grandparents, Barbra Finley and Carl Walker, of Cincinnati, Ohio; a host of family and friends including her Goddaughter, Faith Ann Bradley.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Arthur Lee and Hattie M Finley.

Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church (EMBC) Facebook page. Friends may call Monday from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

