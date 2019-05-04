Tammy Petrina (Pederson) Jones Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly at home, in the early morning of Saturday, May 4, 2019, Tammy Petrina (Pederson) Jones, age 52, passed into the loving embrace of God.

She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on June 6, 1966, to Stanley and Bebe (Rose) Pederson.

Tammy is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Ricky J. Jones of Warren; beautiful daughters, Ashley (Eric) Zelaya of Boardman, Candice (Marco) Gadoy of Struthers, Tara (Dan Jackson) Jones and Whitney Jones, all of Minnesota; mother-in-law, Mona Jones of Warren; siblings, Stan Pederson, Sandy Pederson, Marvin Pederson and Shannon Pederson-Lindig, all of Minnesota and her biggest joys, the ones who called her Nana, Logan, Adrianna, Lucas, Collin, Benjamin, Emilio, Josiah, Gabriel, Diesel, Bristol and Damaya.

Besides her parents, Tammy was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Hathaway.

The family will have calling hours and the day will be announced shortly. Please check back.

