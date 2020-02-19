Tamesha Ranee Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tamesha Ranee Wilson, 28, lovingly known as “Mesh” departed this life to be with our heavenly father Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

She was born May 3, 1991, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Gerald Wilson and Raylette Robinson. She attended Boardman High School and obtained her hair braiding license. She was employed as an assembly line worker at Astro Shapes.

Tamesha’s children were her pride and joy. Her legacy of a vibrant spirit and being a natural protector of others will live on through them.

She was a member of Greater Liberty Baptist Church, where she was a former member of the usher, choir, and mime ministry.

She had a passion for cooking and adored precious time spent with family and close friends.

She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Tarell Wilson, and one daughter, Tia Shorter, of Youngstown; her parents, Gerald Wilson and Raylette Robinson of Youngstown; step-father, Daron Murphy of Youngstown; eight sisters, Tiara Robinson of Youngstown, Jasmyne Wilson of Akron, Jordan Wilson of Warren, Darayla Murphy of Youngstown, Robneisha Jones of Columbus, Ashley Moody, Brittany Brown and Marqueisha Moody all of Youngstown; four brothers, Jeremy Wilson of Warren, Patrick Wise of Columbus, Mark Moody of Youngstown, and Jordan Jackson of Sharon, Pa; four cousins whom she was reared with, Christopher Collins, Kelley Williams, Justice Robinson, and KeJuan Robinson all of Youngstown; grandparents, Willie and Rita Wilson and Edward Callion all of Youngstown; great-grandmother, Jean J. Bobo Kirkland White of Youngstown; uncle, Charles Robinson of Pittsburgh; three aunts, Gina Wilson, Vanessa Robinson, and Taressa Thomas all of Youngstown; two nephews, Rahkym Labooth and Antwan Baugh Jr.; fiancee, Jerrell Shorter of Youngstown; six Godchildren and host of close family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Charles Edwards and Carolyn Thomas; great-grandparents, John and Julia Robinson and Judson “Poppy” White; great great-grandparents, Rev. Walter and Juanita Bobo; niece, Timara Arbogast; aunt, Roberta Gray; special uncle, Robert Kirkland; and special cousin, Sharon May.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Greater Liberty Baptist Church (Campbell), where calling hours will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.