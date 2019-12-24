Tamaria Iriane, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tamaria Iriane, 65, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at Vibra Hospital of the Mahoning Valley at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

Tamaria was born Pamela J. Haines on June 19, 1954, in Warren to Milo “Sonny” Haines and Vonda (Dillon) Haines Bianco.

She is survived by her parents, Milo “Sonny” Haines (Georgann) of Cortland and Vonda Bianco (Alfonso) of Warren; her brothers, Thomas Silvis of Algonquin, Ill. and Todd Haines of Cortland; her daughters, Meagan Abbate of Algonquin, Ill. and April Woznicki of Chicago, Ill.; her grandchildren: Michael, Domenique, Caleb, Herbert, Christopher, Roman, Sophia and Thomas and five great-grandchildren.

Tamaria is preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Michelle Warrender of Warren.

Per Tamaria’s request, there will be no services.

A celebration of life with friends and family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to West Side Cats Rescue, 4305 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512, in memory of Tamaria Iriane.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.