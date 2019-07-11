Tamara Louise Larson, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tamara Louise Larson, 67, of Warren, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. in her home.

She was born August 21, 1951 the daughter of the late Paul and Mildred L. Knisley Mitrovka and was a lifelong area resident.

Tamara was a 1969 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

She enjoyed her grandchildren, her animals, Pittsburgh Steelers football, watching NASCAR, reading books, watching movies and being outdoors in the sun and planting flowers.

Fond memories of Tamara will be remembered by her two daughters, Debra Larson of Warren and Stacey Larson of Warren and three grandchildren, Patrick Johnson, Makenna Placer and Paityn Steinstra.

Besides her parents, Tamara was preceded in death by a baby daughter, Donna Jean Larson.

A Celebration celebrating her life, will be held at a later date and will be announced to close family and friends.

A caring cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.