Talisha Montez Kinnard-Goins Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home, for Mrs. Talisha Montez Kinard-Goins, 44, of Youngtown, who transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Kinard-Goins was born March 13, 1975, in Youngstown, a daughter of Willie Frank Ferguson and Sheila Kinard.

She attended East High School and was employed with A+ Maintenance.

She was a member of New Life Fellowship Worship Center.

Talisha enjoyed music, yardwork, cleaning, online shopping and was an avid Oakland Raiders fan, however, Talisha’s passion was her children, grandchildren and being with family.

She leaves her parents; her husband, Jason A. Goins of Columbus; four children, Terrence Howell, Tyesha Wright, Tadazia Wright and Tashala Hightower; her sister, Natasha Kinard; an aunt, Sharon Jenkins; cousins who were like siblings to her, Marlon Jenkins, Akisha Heriot, Tanyetta Jenkins and Kealin Jenkins, all of Youngstown; her Godmother, Conja Pierce; best friends, Rhonda Hightower and Raedonna Hightower and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Earlene Jenkins; cousin, Tashonda Jenkins and her best friends, Kenneth Daniel and Janell Howell.

Friends may visit on Tuesday, June 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

