Sylvia Jean Ruman, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia Jean Ruman, 82, passed away at 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center Youngstown Emergency Room after becoming ill at home.

She was born in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania on February 1, 1938 the daughter of Steve and Agnes (Cedzo) Palko.

She was a 1955 graduate of Harlirack High School.

Sylvia was a real estate saleswoman with the former Hannah Belle Rogers Realty from 1966 – 1974 and a sales associate with MetLife Insurance for 25 years retiring on April 15, 1995.

Sylvia was a member of St. Stephen Church.

She was a member of TOPS, an avid reader and she also enjoyed gardening, cooking, entertaining and her dogs and cats. Sylvia was a loving mother, wife, daughter and friend.

She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Marie Ruman of Westlake and Mark Bartell; son- in-law, Wayne Ensor of McDonald; cousin, Milan Gaydos of Girard and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven T. “Steve” Ruman whom she married on September 6, 1958 and who died on September 28, 2013; daughter, Rochelle Ensor who died on August 25, 2014 and her beloved German Shepherds, Prince and Heidi.



A private Service of Christian Burial will be on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The Rev. Richard Murphy will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Niles City Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society, Angels for Animals or The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.



