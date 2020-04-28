Sylvia Jean Clay, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia Jean Clay, 94, passed away peacefully at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Perry, Missouri on March 13, 1926 the daughter of Raymond and Vishie (Moore) Campbell.



Jean was a 1944 graduate of Center High School in Center, Missouri and received a teaching degree from the Hannibal LaGrange College.

For 12 years she was an assistant cook at the Niles City Schools.

She was a devoted member of the Niles First Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting, crocheting and crafting. Most of all she cherished the time spent with her loving family.

She is survived by four sons, Roy L. (Jane) Clay of Austintown, Darrell R. (Carla) Clay of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Robert O. (Peggy) Clay of Niles and Ronald E. (Dina) Clay of Boardman; two daughters, Karen F. (Patrick) DiLuzio of Erie, Pennsylvania and Sharon K. (Richard) Yanek of Bristolville; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, John Campbell of Tucson, Arizona and three sisters, Betty Baker of Columbia, Missouri, Sue Boots of LaGrange, Missouri and Ruth Dugan of Mexico, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene J. Clay whom she married on January 12, 1946 and who died on February 21, 2009; grandson, Michael A. Clay; three brothers, Joseph Campbell, Edgar Campbell and Don Campbell and two half-brothers, Lester Bright and Norman Bright.



A private family funeral will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Pastor Dave Burman will officiate.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery.



The Clay Family thanks the staff at Shepherd of the Valley, Niles who has assisted Sylvia Jean in the past several years and the staff on the second floor at Trumbull Regional Medical Center whose kindness and communication to our family at this time was amazing!



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.