Sylvia J. Wansitler, Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia J. Wansitler, 77, of Gary Lane, Edinburg, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home in Edinburg.

She was born August 20, 1942 in West Middlesex a daughter of the late Ralph and Hazel (Knauff) Redmond.

Mrs. Wansitler was a certified nurse’s aide at Golden Hill Nursing Home, Jameson Hospital and several area agencies. She was also the manager of the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Grove City.

Mrs. Wansitler enjoyed gardening, listening to music, playing the guitar, surfing the internet and playing computer games and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchilden.

She is survived by one daughter, Debra Drake of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; one son, Dennis McNeish and his wife, Mary, of Edinburg; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son, David Wansitler and three sisters, Edna White, Ruth Hedglin and Erla Schneider.

There are no funeral services scheduled at this time.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.