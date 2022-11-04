WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia Elizabeth (DeRose) Bednar, 86, passed away Thursday morning, November 3, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

Sylvia was born on December 10, 1935 in Monessen, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ottavio and Emilia (Gatto) DeRose.

Sylvia graduated from Monessen High School in 1953 and went on to graduate from business school.

On May 4, 1956, Sylvia married the love of her life, Andrew R. Bednar, Sr. The two then moved to Warren, Ohio, where they raised their family.

Sylvia had an extensive work career, first in the administrative department for Trumbull Memorial Hospital, then, after the passing of her husband, for Howland Local Schools. She went on to work in medical records at Warren General Hospital before managing the member services department at HMP / TMMG. Sylvia was the office manager for Pediatric Care Associates and eventually retired in that same position from Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics in 2018.



Besides her work, Sylvia enjoyed volunteering. She was a Brownie leader, PTO mom, Cub Scout leader and a former president of the Jay Cee-ettes.

She was first a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Warren, then a member of St. Robert Catholic Church in Cortland.

She also enjoyed crocheting, needlework, word searches and watching westerns. Most of all, her greatest joy came from her family. She was proud to be a homemaker; she loved watching her grandchildren play sports and play in the band; she looked forward to cooking holiday meals for her family and she was grateful for family traditions, such as painting Easter eggs. Sylvia will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sylvia will always be remembered by her children: daughter, Marisa (Fred) Burazer of Cortland, and their children, Fred A. (Megan) Burazer and Rachel (Michael) Blanchard; son, Andrew R., Jr. (Catherine) Bednar of Warren and their children, Michael A. (Hannah) Bednar and Emily R. (Nathan) Hanson and son, Mark A. (Lorie) Bednar of Kent and their children, Sophia, Olivia and Theo Bednar. Sylvia is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Abigail Burazer, Charlotte Burazer and Grant Bednar; a brother, Armand DeRose and sisters-in-law, Joan DeRose, Martha (Michael) DeFrancesco and Sharon Bednar.

Besides her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew R. Bednar, Sr. on October 10, 1980; siblings, Pearl (Lester) Hunter, Pauline DeRose, Devina (Pete) Bitonti and Octavius DeRose, Jr.; sister-in-law, Dorothy (John) Valosen and brother-in-law, Larry Bednar.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Sylvia on Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 and again on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 7 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert Catholic Church, 4659 OH-46, Cortland, OH 44410, with Rev. Carl Kish presiding.

Burial will take place in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Sylvia LOVED flowers! In addition, contributions can be made in her name to the Howland Community Scholarships Foundation, 8200 South Street, Warren, OH 44484.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.