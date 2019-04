Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Sylvia Davenport of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Her loved ones are composing her obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.