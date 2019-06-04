Sylvester S. “Sal” Mickanin, Jr. Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvester S. “Sal” Mickanin, Jr., age 72 of Hubbard, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at home.

Sylvester was born September 6, 1946.

He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing and he loved his dogs, Bella, Cooper, Peanut and Daisy.

He was laborer at Buckeye-Tack for many years.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Janet McCleery.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.