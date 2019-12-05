Sylvester P. Chicko, Sr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvester P. Chicko, Sr. (Silvestro P. Ciccozzi), 91, of Sharon, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.



Sylvester was born on March 29, 1928 to Vincenzo Joseph and Theresa (Mather) Ciccozzi-Chicko in Dunbar, Pennsylvania.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Sylvester owned a Kirby Vacuum Company store in Sharon, Pennsylvania.



He is survived by children, Ruby J. Rickard, Diann H. Williams, Caroline Robinson, Darlene Graybeal, Sylvester P. Chicko, Jr. and a brother, John J Chicko of Newton Falls.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Brothers; wife, Mildred E. Chickoparents; brothers, Louie, Frank, Joseph, Anthony, James and Richard; sisters, Elizabeth Marchigian, Angelina Nemeth, Natalie Setting, Mary Sebben and Margaret Krvjansky.

Friends may call Monday, December 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. A final prayer service will be held following calling hours.



Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to the family or sent to 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.



